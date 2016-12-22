Vietnam wins 2 more Rio Paralympic medals

Swimmer Vo Thanh Tung celebrates his silver medal at the Rio Paralympics. Photo: Minh Mai

Vietnamese athletes won two more medals in swimming and javelin at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio on Monday, after the country's historic first gold medal in weightlifting last week.

Swimmer Vo Thanh Tung secured a silver medal in men’s 50m freestyle S5 category with 33s94, just behind host Brazil’s Daniel Dias with 32s78.

On the same day, Cao Ngoc Hung won a bronze medal in javelin throwing F56/57 category with 43m27.

Iran’s Mohammad Khalvandi won the gold medal with 46m12 and his compatriot Abdollah Heidari Til came second with 43m77.

Earlier, weightlifter Le Van Cong pushed 183kg to win a gold medal in men’s 49kg, which was Vietnam’s first ever Paralympic medal. Dang Thi Linh Phuong also won a bronze medal in women’s 50kg weightlifting.