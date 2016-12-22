Minh Tri hat-trick helps Vietnam beat Guatemala on Futsal World Cup debut

Vietnam players celebrate their victory over Guatemala at the 2016 Futsal World Cup in Columbia. Photo: Thanh Nien

Vietnam beat Guatemala 4-2 on their Futsal World Cup debut in Columbia Sunday with a hat-trick by Minh Tri.

The Vietnamese goalkeeper, Ngo Dinh Thuan, dazzled in the first half, blocking three shots from Guatemala, a stronger opponent playing their fifth World Cup.

In the 19th minute Tri scored the first goal for Vietnam.

Four minutes into the second half Ruiz Wanderley leveled the scores for Guatemala.

But Vietnam went ahead once again in the 28th minute with Tri’s second. He completed his hat-trick two minutes later.

Ruiz Patrick scored a minute later to narrow the gap.

Guatemala pressed forward and Vietnam got a penalty in the 39th minute after a Guatemalan player handled the ball.

In their next group matches, Vietnam play another Latin American nation, Paraguay, on September 14 and Italy on September 17.