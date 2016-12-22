Uncooperative woman stays in car, towed to police station

The woman insisted on staying in the car to avoid the traffic police. Photo: Thanh Nien

A 36-year-old business executive who abruptly drove away when being questioned by the Dong Nai Province traffic police and refused to get out of her car when ordered by officers, had her vehicle towed to a nearby police station Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 7:45 a.m. when patrolling officers pulled over Tran Thi Ha’s SUV on National Highway 51 in Bien Hoa town.

When they asked her for her papers she suddenly drove away, and only stopped after being blocked by a chasing police car some two kilometres later.

She then refused to get out and the police brought a tow truck to take her and her car to the police station.

She left the car there and went away before returning in the afternoon to pay the resultant fines.

She was slapped with a fine of VND4.6 million (US$206) for jumping traffic lights, not co-operating with the police and driving without carrying relevant papers.

She also had to pay a fee for the tow.

Ha is the CEO of a foreign company in Bien Hoa.