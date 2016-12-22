Typhoon Rai weakens after hitting central Vietnam

An inundated street in Da Nang due to rain triggered by typhoon Rai. Photo credit: Tan Luc/ Da Nang

Rai, the 4th typhoon formed in Vietnam’s East Sea this year, hit two provinces early Tuesday before weakening into a tropical depression with floods and landslides forecast in central Vietnam.

Strong winds of up to 80kph swept through the Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Provinces since early morning, felling trees and damaging houses.

Heavy rains began at around 11 p.m. on Monday have flooded many streets in Quang Nam and Da Nang, where all schools are closed on Tuesday.

In Da Nang, many constructions for the coming 2016 Asian Beach Games were damaged.

No human casualties have been reported as of press time.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the tropical depression continues to weaken and moves into southern Laos on Tuesday.

Flooding are forecast in all rivers in the central region with landslide threats in the Central Highlands, the agency said.