Flights delayed in HCMC as depression forms off central Vietnam

Many flights were delayed at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport Sunday by heavy rain triggered by a tropical depression off the central coast that could intensify in the next few days.

A Vietjet Air spokesperson said four flights were diverted to Cam Ranh, Da Lat and Can Tho Sunday afternoon due to heavy rain and strong winds at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Another 22 flights were also delayed.

Vietnam Airlines said four flights had to fly overhead for 30-45 minutes to wait for better weather, while another flight from Phnom Penh had to land at Cam Ranh Airport.

A Philippine Airlines flight had to land in Thailand before resuming its journey to HCMC.

A projection of the tropical depression on Vietnam's East Sea. Photo credit: NCHMF Heavy rain that began at around 1 p.m. also inundated parts of Tan Son Nhat Airport. Flights were able to land at the airport from 4:30 p.m.

Heavy rains are forecast in central and southern Vietnam in the next three days as the tropical depression in the East Sea could intensify and become a typhoon, the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said in a release Monday morning.

The tropical depression lay centered some 220 km north-northwest of Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands at 4 a.m. Monday.

It is moving north-northwest at 15 kph and may become more powerful and hit the central coastal provinces of Quang Nam and Binh Dinh.

There would be heavy rains in most central and southern provinces, the center said.