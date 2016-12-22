Vietnamese woman, 44, mistakes large tumor for pregnancy

The 10-kg tumor removed from the woman's abdomen. Photo: Khanh Hoan

Doctors have successfully removed a 10-kilogram tumor from the abdomen of a 44-year-old woman in Ha Tinh Province who had mistaken it for pregnancy.

The woman, identified only as Nguyen Thi Ch., was admitted to the Thach Ha District General hospital on September 6. She had told doctors that her fatigue could be signs of a delivery.

Doctors later found a large tumor in her abdomen and decided to perform a surgery, the hospital said Sunday without indicating the precise location of the growth.

Ch said her abdomen had distended around nine months ago.

After five months she was examined at a local hospital and doctors found the tumor, but she refused to have a surgery.

The woman believed she was having a baby as a fortune teller had told her.