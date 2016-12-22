Uber must pay tax for drivers in Vietnam: finance ministry

The Netherlands-based Uber BV will have to pay taxes owed both by itself and its drivers, the Vietnamese finance ministry has decided.

Uber BV issues invoices for rides and handles revenues in Vietnam, but pays no taxes.

According to the decision, the taxi hailing company will have to authorize its subsidiary in Vietnam or a third party to declare and pay those taxes.

Uber BV will have to pay 3 percent VAT and 2 percent corporate income tax.

Uber drivers have to pay 3 percent VAT and 1.5 percent income tax.